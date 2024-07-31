USA's Katie Ledecky wins gold in 1,500-meter freestyle, claiming record-tying 12th Olympic medal in women's swimming

Here Comes the Sun: Katie Ledecky and more Here Comes the Sun: Katie Ledecky and more 21:26

American star Katie Ledecky won her first gold medal at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday in the 1,500-meter freestyle, claiming a record-tying 12th Olympic medal in women's swimming.

A huge favorite to win the event, Ledecky coasted to victory, touching the wall well ahead of her competitors. She finished the race in an Olympic record 15:30.02, topping her Olympic mark of 15:35.35 set in Tokyo.

The 27-year-old Ledecky finished more than 10 seconds ahead of Anastasiia Kirpichnikova of France, who won silver. Germany's Isabel Gose took the bronze.

Katie Ledecky of the USA celebrates victory after winning the Women's 1500m Swimming Final on day five of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Paris La Defense Arena on July 31, 2024 in Nanterre, France. / Getty Images

Ledecky now shares the record for most Olympic gold medals in women's swimming with U.S. legend Jenny Thompson. Both Ledecky and Thompson now each have eight golds, three silvers and a bronze.

Americans Dara Torres and Natalie Coughlin, and Australian Emma McKeon, have also won 12 total Olympic medals in women's swimming.

Ledecky's win comes just days after the U.S. men won a gold medal after a strong showing in the 4x100 meter freestyle relay.

On Saturday, Ledecky won bronze in the women's 400-meter freestyle.

This is a developing story and will be updated.