Katie Ledecky breaks her own world record in the 800-meter freestyle

Swimming superstar Katie Ledecky added to her long-list of extraordinary accomplishments Saturday when she broke her own world record in the 800-meter freestyle at the TYR Pro Swim Series in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The 28-year-old Ledecky set a new mark of 8 minutes and 4.12 seconds, breaking the previous mark she set nearly nine years ago at the 2016 Rio Olympics by 0.67 seconds.

According to USA Swimming, Ledecky now has the top 10 performances all-time in the event.

Katie Ledecky sets a world record in the women's 800-meter freestyle final in the TYR Pro Swim Series at the Fort Lauderdale Aquatic Center on May 03, 2025 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Getty Images

In last year's Paris Olympics, Ledecky earned four medals, including a gold in the 800 free that made her only the second swimmer ever to take gold in an event at four straight Summer Olympics, joining rarified air with Michael Phelps, who won gold in the 200-individual medley four straight times.

She also in Paris became the most decorated female American Olympian of all-time with 14 medals — nine gold, four silver and one bronze — and carried the American flag at the closing ceremonies.

"There are many days that are hard," Ledecky told CBS Mornings last September. "There are many races that are challenging, but I love it. I love being with my teammates. I love setting goals for myself and pursuing them."

