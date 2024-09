Olympic champion Katie Ledecky reflects on Paris Games, plans for 2028 Olympics At the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, swimmer Katie Ledecky became the most decorated female American Olympian of all time. Her new memoir, "Just Add Water," follows her journey from Bethesda, Maryland, to becoming one of the greatest athletes of her generation. Ledecky speaks to "CBS Mornings" about the Paris Games and what's ahead for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.