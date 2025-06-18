Juneteenth: Wisdom woven into fabric helped enslaved people find freedom

On June 19, or Juneteenth as it's been termed, the monumental end to slavery in the United States is celebrated.

Throughout history, countless enslaved individuals sought freedom guided by the wisdom woven into freedom quilts.

Dr. Kim D. Harris, a mixed media textile folk artist, said each unique shape on the quilt carried a secret message. The patterns served as coded signals, directing courageous souls along the Underground Railroad toward liberation and freedom.

Hidden messages present path to freedom

Take, for example, the Drunkard's Path quilt block.

"Yes, I'm trying to head north, but I'm not going to do a straight path. Why, because I'm on the "drunkard's path" and I have to stagger my movements. Why, because the slave master and his crew are following me and by staggering my movements, like the drunkard's path, I could throw them off and head to freedom," Harris explained.

"It was a period where Black people have always been seeking ways and routes to freedom, and they had to do so in secret. So one of the ways they could communicate and give direction to people who were interested in running away from slavery were in the designs of the quilts," Dr Tameka Hobbs, the regional manager of the African American Research Library and Cultural Center, said.

Under Harris's guidance, community members will gather at the Lauderhill Towne Centre Library in Broward County and create their own mini "freedom quilt" mixed media panels in honor of Juneteenth. Using paper collage techniques, they'll embody themes of freedom, resilience, and cultural pride, all deeply rooted in the rich African-American quilting tradition.

"I find for me today that Drunkard's Path resonates because just for how the world is, you have to move strategically, you know what I mean, and in moving statically, you're cultivating a sense of protection around you," Harris said.

Broward County's libraries will be hosting a series of events in celebration of Juneteenth.

Here are some other Juneteenth events:



Thursday, June 19

Juneteenth Unity Trek at Dorsey Park

1701 NW 1 Avenue

9:30 a.m.

"This event is a collective act or restoration in response to the desecration of the Dorsey Park murals. What was meant to erase our legacy has instead deepened our commitment to protect it. Come walk, vision and heath with us," according to organizers.

Miramar Juneteenth Family Day

City Hall Plaza

2300 Civic Center Place

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The City of Miramar's Juneteenth celebration offers something for everyone, with activities for all ages, including live performances, food, art, educational exhibits, and family-friendly entertainment. It's a day to come together, reflect on our shared history, and celebrate the resilience and achievements of the African-American community.



2025 Black Sports Professionals South Florida Juneteenth Celebration

LoanDepot Park

501 Marlins Way

5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The BSP South Florida is kicking off the season with an exciting opportunity for people to expand their network, build meaningful connections, and celebrate our community with prominent Black sports professionals, all before enjoying a great night of baseball.

Join them for an evening of food, fun, and fellowship. The game starts at 6:40 p.m., and tickets include access to the game along with a food voucher. Parking is not included in the ticket price.



City of Miami Beach OnStage! Presents: Juneteenth - A Day of Freedom

1100 Lincoln Road

5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The evening kicks off at 5:30 p.m at Euclid Oval with a dance performance by Miami's Finest and a showcase from Florida Memorial University's The ROAR Drumline. Join the performers' procession down Lincoln Road. The celebration culminates at 1100 Lincoln Road, and experience Journey of Divine Souls, a stunning dance performance by the Peter London Global Dance Company.

The program celebrates the rich, spiritual, and secular diversity found in the traditional expressions dance and music from Africa to the New World, and it's phenomenal ability to adapt to the pressures of near insurmountable challenges and annihilation of its cultural heritage and significance, driving its core ability to survive and thrive through the power its unique intelligence of improvisation and innovation.

After the performance, join the Colony Theatre for its 5th annual celebration of the Juneteenth Experience at 7:30 PM. This interdisciplinary concert theater performance explores the theme of non-erasure through a focused celebration of Black South Florida history.



Juneteenth Mural Unveiling followed by Art Talk and Drink Specials at KYU

The Art of Hip Hop

299 Northwest 25th Street, Miami

5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Agenda

5 p.m. to 6 p.m. - Artist Talk led by Alan Ket with artists 1Der and Mwanel Pierre-Louis

6 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Reception at KYU with drink specials



Uhuru Rising: A Cultural Awakening

Barry University

11300 N Miami Avenue, Andreas Rooms 111

4 p.m to 7 p.m.

This year's Juneteenth event is more than a commemoration, it's a vibrant journey of discovery and connection.

Historical Reflection: Begin with a screening of the award-winning documentary Before Juneteenth: Florida's Emancipation, followed by an illuminating keynote from historian Dr. Tameka Hobbs . Together, we'll connect the dots between Emancipation Day, Juneteenth, Haitian heritage, and the ongoing movement for justice.

Begin with a screening of the award-winning documentary Before Juneteenth: Florida's Emancipation, followed by an . Together, we'll connect the dots between Emancipation Day, Juneteenth, Haitian heritage, and the ongoing movement for justice. Cultural Awakening: Experience the pulse of our community with live performances-steel drum band, dynamic dance troupes, spoken word, and more. Engage in expressive arts with renowned artist Mecca "Grimo," where youth and adults will create art inspired by the theme "Uhuru Rising."

Experience the pulse of our community with live performances-steel drum band, dynamic dance troupes, spoken word, and more. Engage in expressive arts with where youth and adults will create art inspired by the theme "Uhuru Rising." Community Dialogue & Healing: Participate in reflective dialogues designed to spark critical conversation and collective action. Share a meal, connect with neighbors, and help shape our vision for liberation.

Participate in reflective dialogues designed to spark critical conversation and collective action. Share a meal, connect with neighbors, and help shape our vision for liberation. Soul Food, Art, and Prizes: Savor delicious soul food, browse the gallery walk, and enjoy book giveaways, prizes, and creative activities for all ages.

This event is FREE and open to all.

Event parking is available in the Landon South Lot (N Miami Ave between NE 115th St. and NE 111th St.). Parking is $2/hour or $10 daily.



Juneteenth Pride Celebration: Hollywood Central Performing Arts Center

1770 Monroe Street

7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Juneteenth programming provides a safe space for arts and culture to uplift, unify, and transform communities in South Florida. During Pride month, our organization will produce our Third Annual Juneteenth Pride Celebration.

Enjoy an evening of cultural activations, entertainment, and interactive dialogue with influential leaders from diverse communities.



2025 North Miami Beach Juneteenth Experience - A Celebration of Freedom, Culture & Community.

12 p.m. to 4 p.m. - Legal Aid Services

Drum Line and Step Show Competition at the Julius Littman Performing Arts Theater

17011 NE 19th Avenue

5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Free and open to the public.