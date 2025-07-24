Judge rules Miami can't change election dates without voter approval, but what about other cities?

Judge rules Miami can’t change election dates without voter approval. What it mean for other citie

A Miami-Dade County judge has ruled that the City of Miami cannot change its election dates without first seeking voter approval, a decision that could have implications for other Florida cities, including Coral Gables, where officials recently voted to shift their own election calendar.

Legal challenge blocks Miami election move

The ruling came after Miami's city commission passed an ordinance postponing city elections to align with state and national contests. Mayoral candidate Emilio Gonzalez challenged the measure, and the court sided with him.

"In all events, the ordinance is unconstitutional," the judge wrote.

The Florida attorney general's office had also warned in a June 25 letter that cities may not change election dates without voter input. The City of Miami says it will appeal the decision, with arguments scheduled for July 29.

Coral Gables residents and officials react

In Coral Gables, the city commission voted in May to move municipal elections from April in odd-numbered years to November in even-numbered years. Resident Jose Osorio said he prefers voting during major elections when turnout is higher.

"That way I think more people are gonna be able to vote and we can have a decisive election," Osorio said.

But Osorio also said he would have liked the chance to vote on the change.

"Eventually I think that they should change it so the voters can decide the election years. But if it stays like that I don't mind," he added.

City leaders defend election change

Mayor Vince Lago, who sponsored the ordinance, said the move increases turnout and saves money.

"At the end of the day I don't have an issue with that," Lago said when asked if voters should decide the election schedule. "But at that moment after speaking to thousands of residents coming off a fresh election. Polling multiple times with multiple polling companies. It wasn't even two percent it was over 70 percent of residents were in favor of moving this to November."

Vice Mayor Rhonda Anderson echoed that reasoning.

"The county encouraged us to move our elections in line with major elections so there could be better voter turnout," Anderson said.

However, City Commissioner Melissa Castro has proposed reversing the change and sending the issue to voters directly.

"It's not even in question whether you prefer an April or a November election. What's in question right here is let the people vote. Let them decide. And whatever they decide is what I'm gonna be on board with," Castro said.

Castro said she would consider legal action if necessary to ensure the decision is put on the ballot.

The Coral Gables city commission is scheduled to meet again on August 26.