Miami-Dade judge rejects 30-year plea deal for ex-assistant principal accused of killing teacher in 2019

A Miami-Dade judge rejected a proposed plea deal Friday for a former assistant principal accused of killing a teacher who was his lifelong friend, sending the case toward trial following emotional statements from the victim's family.

Ernest Joseph Roberts, a former assistant principal at Miami Norland Senior High School, faces a first-degree murder charge in the May 2019 death of Kameela Russell, a Miami-Dade County Public Schools teacher.

Under the proposed agreement, Roberts would have served 30 years in prison followed by five years of probation.

During Friday's hearing, Judge Alberto Milian asked Russell's mother, Linda Russell, whether she wanted the case to proceed to trial after she addressed the court. When she responded yes, Milian formally rejected the plea agreement.

Russell disappeared in May 2019 and was last seen entering Roberts' home. Her body was later discovered in a Miami Gardens canal. The two had known each other for most of their lives, and Roberts served as the godfather to Russell's two daughters.

Russell's family members detailed the ongoing grief of her loss during their court statements.

"Mommy has been gone for seven years. Seven years that she hasn't been able to watch us grow up. Seven years of milestones, celebrations, and ordinary moments that she should have been here for," one of Russell's daughters told the court.

Linda Russell reflected on the personal impact of the loss and the betrayal by a longtime acquaintance.

"It was heartbreaking to learn that someone who had been a part of our lives for so many years could be responsible for something so terrible," she said. "I had pictured so much for her. I just wish I could've seen it all. I love you, Kameela Russell. I will treasure the memories, and you will always live in my heart."

Roberts' attorney, Roderick Vereen, acknowledged that both legal teams had sought a resolution prior to trial.

"All sides have been working hard to try to get this case to a possible resolution to get closure for the family and for my client's family as well," Vereen said. "It didn't work out. It happens. This is the criminal justice system. Nothing is, you know, black or white. It's always gray, right? So, let's see what happens."

Roberts remains charged with first-degree murder as the case moves forward to trial.