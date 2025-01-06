Family, friends and community honor 13-year-old boy fatally shot in Florida City

MIAMI — Family, friends and the community gathered in Florida City on Sunday night for a vigil to honor the life of 13-year-old Johvan Taylor, affectionally known as "Woodah," who was killed in a shooting that also hospitalized another child this weekend.

Ring camera video captures several rounds of gunfire being unleashed along Northwest 6th Avenue on Saturday around 8 p.m.

Florida City Police responded to the scene and Miami Dade Police have since taken over the investigation. Police told CBS News Miami that a group of juveniles were standing outside of a home when shots were fired into the group.

Taylor and another unidentified child were caught in the crossfire.

Stunned by tragedy

Taylor is the nephew of Detroit Lions Wide Receiver and Florida International University graduate Maurice Alexander, CBS News Miami has learned.

Dozens of people came to Taylor's home to honor his life.

"I'm just confused, I'm in shock, I don't believe it, I feel like it's all a dream. I just want to wake up," said Taylor's Aunt Jakilah Brady.

Taylor just turned 13 in November. He loved football, he loved to dance, he loved to eat and he loved his family.

"My nephew is hurting; he's five years old. He has to now live without a brother," Brady said. "My sister is hurting, she has to live without her firstborn. Somebody that she birthed because of something he had nothing to do with."

Family and friends told CBS News Miami that he touched the lives of many.

"You know everybody says, my child is a good child, but no that one was a good child," said Cheryl Walker.

Florida City Mayor Otis Wallace said the city has taken steps to improve the safety in the community.

"Well in the past few weeks we've had more police officers, [and] we have a quarter of a million dollars worth of surveillance cameras in high crime areas. We just funded 250 grand for mobile suppression unit to go into the high crime areas," he said.

Wallace believes stricter gun laws are necessary.

Woodah's family is desperate to know who is responsible for his shooting.

"Woodah would do anything to help anybody so if y'all can do anything to help him, please we as a family, we as friends, as everybody we need closure," said Brady. "We want closure, we want justice."

The other child who was hospitalized from this shooting is stable.

Miami Dade Police say they are interviewing several people but have not made any arrests.