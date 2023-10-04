John Rivera announces run for Miami-Dade sheriff. Here's who else is running

John Rivera is running to be new Miami-Dade Sheriff

MIAMI - John Rivera, who has served as Miami-Dade and Florida State Police Benevolent Association President, has announced he's running for Miami-Dade sheriff.

Rivera's career in law enforcement spans four decades.

The announcement comes a couple of weeks after Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez dropped out of the race.

There are at least nine other candidates who are still in the race.

The primary election for the post is scheduled for Aug. 20, which will be followed by the general election on Nov. 5, 2024.

A constitutional amendment requires that Miami-Dade elect a sheriff next year. The county has not had an elected sheriff since 1966, when the position was eliminated as a result of a wide-ranging corruption scandal.

Mayor Daniella Levine Cava currently wields the power of sheriff in the county since Miami-Dade is the only one in the state where the mayor has dual responsibility. In other Florida counties, it is an independently elected position.

The three Democratic candidates running for Miami-Dade sheriff as of September, 2023. Special

Here's a quick look at those running.

Three are Democrats:

John Barrow who joined the Miami-Dade Police Department

who Former federal agent Susan Khoury , a West Kendall resident who serves as a board member of the Miami-Dade County League of Women Voters. She rescinded her federal position

, a West Kendall resident who serves as a board member of the Miami-Dade County League of Women Voters. She Retired Miami-Dade police Lt. Rickey Mitchell.

On the GOP side, six Republicans are vying for the post, including:

The six Republican candidates running for Miami-Dade sheriff as of September, 2023. Special Jaspen Bishop , who lives in Homestead.

, who lives in Homestead. Ruamen Delarua , a 14 year veteran of the Miami Police Department and retired District Commander of Marion County Sheriff's Office.

, a 14 year veteran of the Miami Police Department and retired District Commander of Marion County Sheriff's Office. Alex Fornet , a retired Miami-Dade police reserve officer.

, a retired Miami-Dade police reserve officer. Mario Knapp , a retired Miami-Dade police officer.

, a retired Miami-Dade police officer. Orlando Lopez . a Homestead resident.

. a Homestead resident. Ernie Rodriguez, a retired Miami-Dade police officer.