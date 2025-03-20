Joaquina: Latin Grammy's youngest Best New Artist on her journey, influences and future

At just 20 years old, singer-songwriter Joaquina has made history as the youngest-ever winner of the Latin Grammy for Best New Artist.

Her journey from Venezuela to Miami at age six has shaped both her personal story and musical style.

A story of resilience and opportunity

Joaquina's family left Venezuela due to the country's well-known challenges and she witnessed her parents rebuild their lives in the U.S.

"I saw my parents struggle when we first moved here and I saw them have to be very ambitious and pick up their careers again," she shared.

Despite the difficulties, she remains grateful. "This country has definitely opened up its arms and its doors for us, and we're very grateful."

Finding her sound

Her love for music began early. After attending MAST Academy on Key Biscayne, she discovered her passion as a child.

"I started playing the piano when I was seven, and I think that's when my real music interest started," she explained.

Joaquina later graduated from the Abbey Road Institute Music Program in Miami, where she honed her skills in an unexpected setting, an Airstream trailer outside the school, which became her creative sanctuary.

While often compared to Taylor Swift in the Hispanic music scene, Joaquina acknowledges Swift's influence but emphasizes her Latin roots.

"Of course I love her. I mean, who doesn't love Taylor Swift?" she said. "But I grew up with a lot of Latin and Hispanic influences, a lot of Latin artists like Shakira and Alejandro Sanz."

A rising star with big dreams

Joaquina recently released her first Spanish pop album, Al Romper La Burbuja ("When Bursting the Bubble"), exploring the transitions of growing up.

Her career has already included extraordinary moments, such as performing alongside legendary tenor Andrea Bocelli in London.

"It was just so surreal," she recalled. "Standing there—I'm a Venezuelan girl that grew up in Miami—and singing in London with someone so legendary and iconic was beyond anything I ever dreamed."

With a new album, her first tour, and ambitious goals ahead, Joaquina is just getting started.

"I just want to be the best version of myself as an artist, as a producer, as a songwriter, as a performer, and that's what I work toward every day."

Fans can catch Joaquina performing at the Fillmore Miami Beach on Saturday, May 3. Her album is available now on all major streaming platforms.

Follow Joaquina on Instagram: @joaquina