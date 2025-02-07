Watch CBS News
Jimmy Butler removed from iconic Wynwood mural after Heat exit

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Jimmy Butler's Wynwood mural gets painted over
Jimmy Butler's Wynwood mural gets painted over 00:48

MIAMI - Jimmy Butler's time with the Miami Heat is over and soon, so will his presence on a well-known mural in Miami's Wynwood neighborhood.

Artist Kyle Holbrook began repainting the mural this week, removing Butler's image from the artwork that has been a local fixture for four years on the 3500 block of Northwest Fifth Avenue.

"He's now with the Golden State Warriors, this is a Miami Heat mural. He's gotta go!" Holbrook said.

"One day when he retires, he'll probably be added again, but for now, he's out."

Butler, who recently parted ways with the Heat after a high-profile breakup, is set to make his debut with the Warriors this weekend.

