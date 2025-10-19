Jim DeFede gives an update on pushback against giving land in downtown Miami for the Trump Presidential Library
Jim updates the developments this week in efforts to build the Trump Presidential Library in downtown Miami next to the Freedom Tower. A judge this week issued a temporary restraining order on the land transfer from Miami Dade College. Jim interviews the attorney for historian Marvin Dunn, who is suing Miami Dade College over that land transfer.
Guest: Andres Rivero/Marvin Dunn's Attorney