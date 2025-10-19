Watch CBS News
Local News

Jim DeFede gives an update on pushback against giving land in downtown Miami for the Trump Presidential Library

By
Jim DeFede
Jim DeFede
Jim DeFede joined CBS4 News in January 2006 and serves as an investigative reporter for the station, as well as host of its Sunday morning public affairs program "Facing South Florida."
Read Full Bio
Jim DeFede

/ CBS Miami

Jim updates the developments this week in efforts to build the Trump Presidential Library in downtown Miami next to the Freedom Tower. A judge this week issued a temporary restraining order on the land transfer from Miami Dade College. Jim interviews the attorney for historian Marvin Dunn, who is suing Miami Dade College over that land transfer.

Guest: Andres Rivero/Marvin Dunn's Attorney             

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue