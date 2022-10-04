Jews In South Florida Observe Day Of Atonement

MIAMI - Sundown on Tuesday marks the start of Yom Kippur, Judaism's day of atonement.

Yom Kippur is the holiest day of the Jewish calendar. Traditionally Jews spend the day fasting and asking God for forgiveness at prayer services.

The day marks the end of a 10-day period that began with Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish new year holiday.

For devout Jews, Yom Kippur is the most solemn day on the calendar where, according to tradition, God weighs people's deeds and decides their fate for the next year.

Those observing the holiday refrain from food and drink and adhere to prohibitions that ban work, using electricity or operating any kind of machinery.

Yom Kippur will end Wednesday with a family dinner where they break the fast.