Jewish Community Services of South Florida celebrates 103 years of service

MIAMI - Jewish Community Services of South Florida {JCS) has helped tens of thousands of people every year--and the organization just celebrated their 103rd year of service to the South Florida Community.

They provide services like hot meals, a food bank, suicide hotline prevention-- and even helping holocaust survivors.

"It's our mission to help everyone in need," says Miriam Singer, CEO of JCS.

They care for more than 500 holocaust survivors-- and provide them essentials like gift cards, cleaning services and companionship.

"JCS has quite frankly, saved my life," says Laszlo Selly, a holocaust survivor.

The organization says the need for these services is more than ever before.

"That's why we are here," says Singer. "And we will continue to help others for years to come."