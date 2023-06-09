Teacher accused of posing as teen on social media to get girls to send nudes

Lower Merion teacher accused of posing as teen on social media to entice girls to send nudes Lower Merion teacher accused of posing as teen on social media to entice girls to send nudes 01:04

BRYN MAWR, Pa. (CBS) - A Lower Merion School District teacher is facing federal charges. He is accused of posing as a 17-year-old girl on social media to entice teenage girls to create child pornography.

Investigators say 31-year-old Jeremy Schobel of Philadelphia worked as an English teacher at Harriton High School.

Authorities say they received a tip in November.

Investigators say they linked two social media profiles to a single cell phone number allegedly tied to Schobel.

He was arrested Wednesday.

The lower merion school district tells CBS News Philadelphia, "Pending the disposition of this matter, Mr. Schobel's employment has been suspended and his access to district devices and networks has been terminated."

