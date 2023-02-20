Watch CBS News
Jeff Koons' sculpture accidentally tipped over, smashed at Miami art fair

MIAMI - One of the famous balloon dog sculptures by the renowned Jeff Koons valued at $42,000 was accidentally tipped over by a visitor to an art fair in Miami and smashed into dozens of pieces

Artist and art collector Stephen Gamson was at the Bel-Air Fine Art gallery on February 16thth when it happened. He filmed the fallout of the disastrous accident and posted the video on his Instagram account of people looking shocked at the many pieces of bright blue shards lying on the floor.

Gallery staff asked people to stand back as they swept up the pieces of broken sculpture. The woman who knocked over the artwork was reportedly very sorry about the incident.

