South Florida man arrested after malnourished dogs found crammed inside crate amid frigid temperatures, police say

A South Florida man was arrested on Sunday after police say several malnourished dogs were found crammed inside a single crate as temperatures plummeted across the region.

According to information provided by the Pembroke Pines Police Department, officers were called the home at 1152 Southwest 122nd Avenue in Pembroke Pines on Sunday after a neighbor said several dogs were spotted outdoors and appeared to be malnourished.

He also told police he was concenred because temperatures across South Florida, including in Broward County, had been plummeting.

When police arrived, an officer conducted a perimeter check and saw three dogs on an enclosed patio, according to an arrest report.

Police were able to speak with a woman inside the home, and she told police she had arrived at the home the day before, and her boyfriend, who was identified as 24-year-old Jaylen Tyricq Holmes, had been caring for the dogs.

Jaylen Holmes Broward Sheriff's Office

Dogs unable to move after being crammed inside same crate, arrest report says

The three dogs, a French bulldog mix and two pit bull mixes, were located inside a four-by-five-foot crate on the enclosed patio, according to the arrest report.

Police said all three of the dogs were crammed inside the same crate, and they were unable to move due to being in such close proximity to each other.

According to the arrest warrent, police said the "bone structure of all three dogs was visibly apparent, including their ribs, spine and midsection."

When this was occurring, police said the temperature was 40 degrees, and the wind chill was making it feel like it was 23 degrees.

No food, water was available for dogs, arrest report says

Police said the home was in "extreme disarray" and had a strong odor of ammonia, consistent with a significant accumulation of urine and feces on the floor and inside the crate.

The officer insid ethe home said that, due to the odor, he was forced to leave the home several times in order to continue the investigation.

Police said food bowls were empty and turned upside down, giving the impression that they had been that way for some time.

Animal feces and urine was also seen throughout the home, and no pet food or water was available for the dogs.

Because of this, police arrested Holmes and he's now facing several charges.