Federal government reverses stance, lets mob con man contact Trump pardon czar Alice Johnson

The federal government says it no longer opposes efforts by a notorious mob con man to write "pardon czar" Alice Johnson.

James Sabatino, who was convicted of stealing millions of dollars in diamonds by posing as a music industry executive, claimed he had been blocked from contacting the Trump administration to request a pardon or a commutation of his sentence.

Sabatino, 48, is serving a 20-year sentence at the Supermax facility in Florence, Colorado. Under his plea agreement, he accepted strict communication limits designed to severely restrict his contact with the outside world.

Government initially blocked contact with pardon czar over prison restrictions

According to a motion filed last month by his Miami attorney, Israel Encinosa, the government told Sabatino he could not write to Johnson because of those restrictions, known as SAMs — special administrative measures. The rules are meant to prevent Sabatino from continuing to operate his criminal network from inside prison.

Federal authorities say Sabatino is affiliated with the Gambino crime family and carried out some of his biggest scams while already in custody in Miami, conspiring with prison guards and using smuggled cellphones.

Under the restrictions, Sabatino is allowed contact only with his attorney and one family member, his stepmother. His twice-monthly calls with her are monitored by the FBI.

"All parties involved in this case are aware of why these restrictions are in place and that is to prevent the defendant from using his communications to order additional crimes," Sabatino's motion stated. "No reasonable argument can be made that the defendant's communication with the pardon czar, a presidential appointee, would further any criminal goals."

The motion argued Sabatino was the only inmate in the country barred from writing to Johnson and described him as "the most restricted inmate in the United States."

Federal prosecutors clarify rules, allowing Sabatino to write Alice Johnson

Federal prison officials said they were simply being cautious and wanted clarification on the rules governing Sabatino's outside communications.

After the motion was filed, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida notified prison officials that Sabatino could, in fact, write to Johnson. As a result, Sabatino withdrew his request for a hearing.

While he is now free to write to Johnson, there is no guarantee she will take up his case, or that President Trump, who has used his pardon and clemency powers more than any other president, would be inclined to grant one to Sabatino.