Jakob Marsee drives in seven runs to power Marlins 13-4 over Guardians

Jakob Marsee hit two home runs, doubled and drove in seven runs, Graham Pauley and Xavier Edwards also homered and the Miami Marlins beat the Cleveland Guardians 13-4 on Wednesday night to snap a four-game skid.

Marsee went 4 of 5 with a a double and each of his RBIs came with two outs. The rookie hit a a three-run shot in the first inning and a two-run homer off Guardians reliever Kolby Allard (2-2) that made it 6-4 in the fifth.

Eury Pérez (5-3) allowed four runs on three hits with no walks and eight strikeouts in five innings.

Edwards led off the game with a home run and Agustín Ramírez capped the scoring with a two-run single in the seventh.

Edwards extended his hitting streak to eight games and is batting .447 in that span.

Steven Kwan hit a homer in the first. Kyle Manzardo was hit by a pitch with two out in the fourth, C.J. Kayfus singled and stole second base before Gabriel Arias hit a three-run home run to tie it at 4-4.

Pauley hit a solo homer, Kyle Stowers added an RBI single and scored on a ground-rule double by Liam Hicks before Marsee hit a two-run double in the sixth to make it 11-4.

Marsee, a 24-year-old center fielder, went into the contest with one home run and six RBIs in 12 games this season.

Edward Cabrera (6-5, 3.08 ERA) is scheduled to pitch Thursday for the Marlins against Tanner Bibee (8-9, 4.60) in the finale of a three-game series.