Man arrested in connection to stolen memorial statue despite family declining to press charges

A 27-year-old man has been arrested and charged with grand theft in connection with the removal of a memorial statue honoring a boy who died of cancer, even though the victim's family requested that no charges be filed.

The suspect, Derrick Coca, was ordered by a judge to stay away from the park where the statue honoring Jakey Duque—who died in 2020—was taken.

"You're arrested for grand theft," a judge told Coca during bond court proceedings.

Despite the legal action, Jakey's parents have publicly expressed forgiveness toward Coca. "I would love to ask him why," said the boy's mother, Karen Duque. "What would compel you to go to a park and steal a statue of a boy who represented so many in the middle of the night?"

The family stated they had not sought an arrest, hoping only for the statue's return to move past the incident. "We already forgave him. We've never judged them. We said from the very beginning we're not pressing charges," Karen Duque said.

The statue was recovered after an anonymous individual sent a text message to the family identifying its location at a home less than a half-mile from the park. The family, accompanied by the sheriff's office, retrieved the statue, which was found wrapped in a black bag.

Karen Duque credited community outcry for the statue's return. "I do know the person who turned it in didn't want anything in return. They just wanted to do the right thing," she said.

CBS News Miami attempted to contact the residence where the statue was recovered, but no one answered.

Coca posted a $2,500 bond. The state attorney's office said it will review the case before deciding on further action.

The family plans to have the statue refurbished and intends to install enhanced security measures before it is returned to the park.