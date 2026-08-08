Parents of 5-year-old cancer victim plead for return of stolen statue from South Florida park

The parents of a 5-year-old boy who died of cancer are pleading for the return of a commemorative statue stolen from a park dedicated to his memory.

For the past six years, a life-size bronze replica of Jake Duque has stood atop a concrete platform in a Miami Lakes park named in his honor. Jake, who died in 2020 after battling diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma—an aggressive and incurable form of brain cancer—became a symbol of hope for thousands of followers known as "Jakey's Army."

His parents, Karen and Orlando Duque, said they were in disbelief when they received a phone call Saturday morning informing them the 44-inch-tall statue was gone.

"We literally said, 'Go back! You must not have seen it.' We still are in shock," Karen Duque said.

The impact of the theft was felt immediately by the family, including the couple's 4-year-old child. "I'll tell you what our 4-year-old told us this morning: 'Someone took our brother? My brother? Who would take my brother?'" Karen Duque said.

The statue was a focal point of comfort for both the family and the community, Orlando Duque said.

"You know, when you see this sunset now in a couple of minutes, you'll understand the peace that people see here," he said. "And that peace comes not only from God, but from my boy Jakey. That's what we're missing here."

A plaque located beneath the statue's former site reads: "He planted mustard seeds of faith that transformed the lives of thousands of people."

The parents are asking for the return of the statue, noting that it holds no monetary value but is irreplaceable to their family and the community. "There's no value. The statue is priceless to us," Karen Duque said. "It's not just a statue. It's a representation of a boy who impacted so many people's lives, and it's a statue that belongs to the community. It belongs to everyone."

The parents stated they do not wish to press charges if the statue is returned.

Anyone with information regarding the missing statue is asked to contact the family at 305-915-7050.