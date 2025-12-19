Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua fight in Miami tonight. Fight time, tickets and how to watch.

This Friday is fight night in Miami as Jake Paul, the YouTuber-turned-fighter, gets set to take on two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

Paul has proudly boasted that he has become the face of boxing over the past decade, and now he says he's ready to embark on his riskiest ring venture yet after 13 professional fights.

Although Joshua hasn't fought since September 2024 when he was knocked out by Daniel Dubois in five rounds, he is the prohibitive favorite to derail Paul's ambitious fight plans.

Jake Paul, left, and Anthony Joshua face off during a news conference promoting their upcoming heavyweight boxing match, Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025, in Miami Beach, Fla. Lynne Sladky / AP

"The odds are stacked against me," Paul said Wednesday in the fighters' final media appearance before the bout. "There are no sporting teams in history that have gone together where it's this big of a difference in terms of skills, experience, resume, height, weight. This is going to be the biggest upset in the history of sport and you guys get to witness it."

Joshua, who also won an Olympic gold medal representing his native England in the 2012 Summer Games, said he understands his perceived role as a boxing savior against Paul.

"It just seems I've been called in to save the purest of boxing," Joshua said. "People don't like the fact that I'm fighting Jake. Whether that concerns me or not is another question. If we look at the people that don't want me to be here, they want me to put an end to the Jake Paul show. That's why I have to carry boxing on my back with this fight."

Where is the fight between Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua being held?

Jake Paul will take on Anthony Joshua at the Kaseya Center in Miami, which is the home of the National Basketball Association's Miami Heat

What time is the fight between Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua in Miami on Friday?

The prelims will begin at 4:45 p.m. ET, with the main card starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Where can I watch the fight between Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua on Friday night?

If you weren't able to snag tickets to watch the fight between Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua in person, you're in luck.

The prelims, which start at 4:45 p.m. ET, will be streaming on Tudum.

The eight-round professional heavyweight bout will stream globally at 8 p.m. on Netflix, and the event is included in all plans.

How much are tickets to the fight between Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua in Miami?

If you're thinking to yourself "The tickets to the Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua fight are going to be too expensive," you'd be incorrect.

Tickets for sale on Ticketmaster are actually starting at $62.

But if you're willing to spend a little bit more to get closer to the action, CBS News Miami also found tickets for $99.

But as you could imagine, the price goes (way) up from there.

If you're hoping to get something on the floor, be prepared to spend about $800 per ticket. But CBS News Miami also found tickets on the floor in row 2 at more than $6,800.