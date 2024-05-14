U.S. poised to send $1 billion in weapons to Israel, sources say

Palestinians flee Rafah ahead of Israeli operation Palestinians flee Rafah ahead of Israeli operation 02:19

The Biden administration has informed Congress that it intends to transfer $1 billion in weapons to Israel, two congressional sources confirmed to CBS News Tuesday.

Congress will need to approve the transfer. The Wall Street Journal was first to report the news.

The move comes days after the U.S. withheld shipments of certain munitions to Israel, and President Biden said in an interview with CNN that the U.S. would further curtail weapons shipments if Israel broadened its ground offensive to include civilian population centers in the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

"We are continuing to send military assistance, and we will ensure that Israel receives the full amount provided in the supplemental," National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Monday, referring to a recently signed funding package that includes about $14 billion for Israel's defense.

The package includes about $700 million for tank ammunition, $500 million in tactical vehicles and $60 million in mortar rounds, congressional aides told the Associated Press. They spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an arms transfer that has not yet been made public.

Last month, Congress passed a $95 billion foreign aid bill that provides military aid to Israel, Ukraine and Taiwan.

The House is also poised to vote this week on a measure that would require the State Department and the Defense Department to carry out the "prompt delivery" of military equipment. The White House has pledged to veto the legislation, though the bill is unlikely to clear the Senate.

— Arden Farhi contributed to this report.