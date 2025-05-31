Is South Florida prepared for hurricane season? The NEXT Weather team asks residents if they're ready

The NEXT Weather team had the opportunity to venture out of the studio and head out into the community to ask people how they are preparing for hurricane season this year.

While some people are ready, others are not so much.

"I never prepare for Hurricane Season," said Raquel Taylor.

Raquel has been living in South Florida for 30 years, and she said she usually wings it when it comes to getting ready for the Season.

"I just listen, last minute, you should probably put your shutters, and pray that nothing happens," said Fabiola Valdes.

The NEXT Weather team asked Claudia Quintanilla how she prepares for hurricane season, and she said she stocks up on water bottles and canned foods.

"If you are a mom and have kids, you need to have food," Quintanilla said.

Rodrigo Lascurain had been living in South Florida for six years. He said he's been through some tropical storms and is not used to what could be out there.

"I just look at the news on a daily basis and make sure I have enough food and supplies," Lascurain said. "I live in an apartment building not close to the ocean and high up, so I guess I feel secure."

Tracy Samara said It is important to have dry pet food in case the power goes out.

"I need to stock up on pet food, especially the dry food, because the wet food that I buy is frozen," they said.

Vidal Lissarrague, who has lived in South Florida for 35 years, said, "You've got to be prepared."

"You've got to have all of your documentation prepared," Lissarrague said. "Luckily, we do have hurricane windows. We have a home that is hurricane-proof. We built six years ago, so we're in a better situation than a lot of people. And in a no-flood zone, even though we have flood insurance. You need to check your homeowners' insurance, too — make sure that you have that up to date."

"Everyone should listen to the authorities," added Andrea. "If they tell you to evacuate, you should evacuate."

Gene Kowalski said he lives in a condo with hurricane windows, so it's not a big deal.

"But I have a second home in Lake Placid, Florida. I just went and ordered a generator," Kowalski.

A generator will come in handy and be very helpful if the power goes out during a storm.

Laura Puricelli just moved here about a year and a half ago from Argentina.

"We don't have Hurricanes in Buenos Aires," she said.

Puricelli said last season, the one thing that caught her off guard was the tornadoes. The NEXT Weather team explained that whenever we have a tropical system, there is a possibility we can get a little spin-up in the atmosphere

During hurricane season, tornadoes are "one of the dangers that people forget about or maybe are not aware of, especially if you are new to the area," the NEXT Weather team said.

John Hlavin said he and his family have only been here for the past four years or so.

"It's all still pretty new to us," he said. "We take advice from our local friends. We just try to follow what they do and what they tell us to do."

"Our place we have here in Coral Gables is on the older side," Hlavin added. "Our landlady did just installed impact windows. So we feel good about that."

Alessia Burgio knows the drill when it comes to hurricane season. She's originally from Ukraine, but has been living in South Florida for 25 years.

"My husband and I are considering putting panels on the roof so we don't ever have to leave the house because it does get anxious with 3 children," Burgio said.

"I think we are still lucky because I'm thinking of people in other areas where they aren't given enough ample time, like tornadoes," she said. "And I think you guys are doing such an amazing job preparing us."