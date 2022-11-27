Watch CBS News
Is Argentina's Leo Messi coming to Inter Miami?

MIAMI --  Inter Miami are very close to signing Lionel Messi, according to reports. The deal will make the 35-year-old the highest paid player in the history of the MLS. 

As South Florida and awaits, soccer fans are all a twitter.

The London Times reports, "It is understood that Messi has a home in Miami and enjoys holidays there with his family. He told Spanish media last year that playing in the United States had always been his dream."

With Lionel Messi's PSG contract up at the end of the season, there's no surprise that suitors are high for his services especially when he has an astonishing 12 goals and 13 assists in all competitions, but one of the suiters who keeps coming up would see Messi come to America. 

Inter Miami -- owned by David Beckham -- has been one of the teams circling around Messi along with Barcelona. According to the Athletic, Miami has growing confidence that their club will be the one that Messi chooses to play with next year. 

No decision is expected on Messi's future until after the World Cup, which will be his last with Argentina, but as early as January he can sign a pre-contract agreement with another team.

