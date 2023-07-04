Iowa man crowned Key Lime Pie Eating Champ

MIAMI - An Iowa man was crowned this year's Key Lime Pie Eating Champ in Key West.

Joshua Mogle, a 38-year-old tire manufacturing manager, devoured an entire 9-inch pie topped with whipped cream in just 3 minutes and 35 seconds.

Joshua Mogle won this year's Key Lime pie eating contest. CBS News Miami

Mogle beat out 24 other competitors.

"My strategy today was just don't breathe and just keep eating, constantly bringing food to the mouth -- just eat, eat, eat," said Mogle.

"Here in Key West on July 4, Key lime pie is your apple pie, so there's nothing better to have on July 4," said Mogle.

The pie-eating contest was the culmination of Key West's 10th annual Key Lime Festival.