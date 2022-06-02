Intrigue, optimism surround Dolphins as team begins mandatory practice

MIAMI - The Dolphins hit the field for two days of mandatory practices to start the month of June.

There is intrigue and optimism surrounding the team with a brand new offense, both with coaches and players. The defense returns basically intact for 2022.

Atmosphere

Under new coach Mike McDaniel the Dolphins are having more fun than any Dolphins team I've seen over the past 3 decades. McDaniel picks a player that performs the best in practice to become the next day's DJ and wear a special orange jersey. The mood is upbeat and it's apparent McDaniel treats his players well and his enthusiasm is contagious. It's fun to watch this group even in offseason practices.

Players Adjusting

With a new offense, coaching staff and scheme veteran players are learning to adjust. Most have to dig in and learn how they need to play to have success. Tight end Mike Gesicki and offensive lineman Austin Jackson are two of the players that stand out. McDaniel is impressed with the full commitment to relearning, for lack of a better word, positional play. The Dolphins have talent on the roster and the hope is their talents will be optimized in the new offense.

Training Camp

The team should open camp in late July and will play three preseason games, all in the state of Florida. The only road game is at Tampa on August 13. Before that game the teams will have joint practices for a couple of days. The same scenario will take place in South Florida the week of the preseason finale against the Eagles. As valuable as the August games are for player evaluation, the joint practices are perhaps even more valuable.

D Up

It's only offseason practices but the defense is ahead of the offense it would seem. It makes sense with a brand new offense and returning defense with coordinator Josh Boyer.

QB's

The Dolphins are going with 3 quarterbacks right now with Tua, veteran backup Teddy Bridgewater and rookie 7th round draft pick Skylar Thompson.