Interstate 75 closed in both directions after fatal crash in Collier County, FHP says

Steven Yablonski
Traffic is at a standstill on Interstate 75 in Collier County after a fatal crash was reported early Friday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol said that troopers responded to reports of the crash around 2 a.m. on I-75, also known as Alligator Alley, at mile marker 96.

Because of the crash, I-75 was closed southbound at Exit 101 (Country Road 951), and northbound at Exit 80 (State Road 29).

At least one fatality was reported, FHP said.

No other information was immediately available.

