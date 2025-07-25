Inter Miami makes it official, signs veteran midfielder Rodrigo De Paul

Inter Miami CF announced Friday it has signed Argentine midfielder Rodrigo De Paul on loan from Atlético de Madrid.

The deal runs through the 2025 Major League Soccer season and includes an option to make the transfer permanent through 2029.

De Paul, a World Cup champion with Argentina, will join the team pending receipt of his P-1 visa and International Transfer Certificate. The club says the 31-year-old brings "elite, title-winning experience" to the squad.

Mas, Beckham welcome "world-class" signing

"Assembling a team that inspires our fans to dream continues to be one of our primary aspirations, so we're thrilled to sign a player of Rodrigo's caliber," Inter Miami managing owner Jorge Mas said in a statement. "He is a winner who has conquered the world stage; his ambitions match ours at Inter Miami."

"Rodrigo is a player I've admired for many years," said co-owner David Beckham. "As a leader he has brought so much to the teams he has played for—especially with his national team Argentina."

De Paul to be introduced Saturday

De Paul will be introduced to fans during a pregame ceremony at Chase Stadium on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET, ahead of Inter Miami's match against FC Cincinnati.

"What brings me to Inter Miami is the desire to compete, win titles, to write the pages in the Club's history," De Paul said. "It's a Club that is shaping up to be great… so that many people follow this incredible team."

Veteran midfielder brings global resume

De Paul has played nearly 500 matches across top leagues in Argentina, Spain, and Italy. He has made 78 appearances for Argentina's senior national team since 2018, helping lead the country to the 2022 FIFA World Cup title, as well as the 2021 and 2024 Copa América championships.

His club career includes stints with Racing Club, Valencia, Udinese, and Atlético de Madrid, where he appeared in 187 matches and played alongside future Inter Miami teammate Luis Suárez.