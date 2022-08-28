Inter Miami CF unable to overcome red card, New York Red Bulls

MIAMI - Inter Miami CF was winning 1-0 in the first half of their game against the New York Red Bulls Saturday and then Alejandro Pozuelo was ejected leaving his team with 10 players.

In the end, New York would end up winning the game 3-1.

The ejection came in the first half after Pozuelo, in a dangerous play, raised his foot to the chest of an opponent who then fell to the ground clutching his chest.

Inter Miami CF now has a record of 10W-11L-6D, 36 points, and the New York Red Bulls improved to 12W, 8L, 8D, 44 points.

This was the first time the Inter Miami and the New York Red Bulls met in the 2022 MLS season and the fifth time in club history.

In its last match, Inter Miami earned a crucial 2-1 home win over Toronto FC at DRV PNK Stadium.

Veteran Argentine striker Gonzalo Higuain scored the only Miami goal from a free kick.

For the Red Bulls, Lewis Morgan scored on the 43rd minute, Danel Edelman in the 53rd and Caden Clark in the 74th.

Kyle Duncan would also receive a red card for the Red Bulls in the 70th minute, but by then Miami could not catch up.

Miami plays again Wednesday in Columbus Ohio against the Crew.