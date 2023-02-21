Watch CBS News
Inter Miami CF kicks off their 2023 Home Opener Week festivities with Media Match

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Inter Miami CF hold Media Day
Inter Miami CF hold Media Day 02:38

MIAMI - As part of the celebrations for Inter Miami CF's Home Opening of 2023 week, Tuesday they hosted the first-ever edition of the club's Media Match. 

Team Heartbeat, led by Inter Miami defender DeAndre, defeated Team La Noche, captained by Inter Miami striker Josef Martinez, 3-1 in an exciting matchup at DRV PNK Stadium in the afternoon.

After the game, media personnel were allowed to sample the new food items that Inter Miami CF will serve at DRV PNK Stadium for all of its home games in 2023.

