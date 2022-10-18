New York City FC ends Inter Miami's season, Higuain's career

MIAMI - Inter Miami CF held off Major League Soccer's reigning champs during the first 45 minutes of play Monday night in New York, during round one of the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs.

New York City FC, which came into this game ranked 3rd, outshot 6th-ranked Inter Miami CF by 16-4 in the first half.

In the end, New York City FC would score three goals in the second half to end Inter Miami's hopes to move on in the playoffs and extend Argentine international Gonzalo Higuain's stellar career.

Gabriel Pereira scored the first goal in the 63 minute and Maxi Moralez scored in the 69 minute and Heber Araujo dos Santos would score in the 90th.

Monday's game marked Inter Miami's second playoff appearance in its three-year history.

This was the third matchup between the two sides this year, as the teams faced each other twice in the regular season, with a win apiece.

Back on August 13, Inter Miami edged NYC by a score of 3-2 at home.