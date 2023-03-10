Influx of visitors expected in South Florida for huge weekend

Influx of visitors expected to arrive in South Florida for the huge weekend

MIAMI - It will be a big weekend all across Miami-Dade with three big events happening: Jazz in the Gardens, Calle8, and spring break, which has a lot of impact on the local economy.

"I would definitely say in recent years that people have come to understand the benefits of not only self-care but skincare using more natural products," MayReign Ritchey said.

Ritchey runs Moonflower Essentials

"I sold my first candle in 2012," she recalled.

At first, it was just a hobby.

"I started doing craft shoes, I started selling online, I was selling from my home, from my trunk," she said.

Part of launching her brand was getting it out in front of a wide audience, today she's been successful enough to open up her store in Miami Gardens, the first Black-owned candle bar in the city.

It is just about seven minutes away from the 16th Annual Jazz in the Gardens, Ritchey hopes that potentially some drivers on their way over may discover her store.

"Because the visibility of having your business seen not just from Miami Gardens but all over the world," she said.

It's expected that 70,000 people will come out to Jazz in the Gardens while in Little Havana, the Kiwanis Club is holding its 45th Calle Ocho celebration, where another 300,000 people could turn out.

"We have vendors that will come out and basically that will earn their monthly quota of sales just by, because we have so many attendees so they'll come out they'll set up their little barbeque, whatever they're selling, and that has a very positive effect on all those individuals that are coming out," Alexander Perez, Kiwanis of Little Havana President said.

On top of all that's happening, Miami Beach already has some streets rerouted for the influx of spring breakers and its Miami Beach Live events this weekend.

"I think this is a kick-off to our spring season and you know more, and more we're getting away from just spring break, it's the season, Miami really is a year-round destination," Connie Kinnard, Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau Multicultural Tourism and Development Vice President said.

Even with tourism growing, Ritchey is looking forward to a big weekend of business.