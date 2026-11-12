Infant left in car for hours while man gambled at Seminole Classic Casino Hollywood, police say

A man is accused of leaving an infant inside a running car outside the Seminole Classic Casino in Hollywood while he went inside and gambled for hours, according to investigators.

According to an arrest report, security guards at the casino, which is located in the area of State Road 7 and Stirling Road in Hollywood, found a car running in the parking lot and called police when they found an infant in the back seat.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, Gregory Foster, 28, was playing at a table inside the casino and told security that he had only been inside the casino for about 45 minutes.

Gregory Foster Broward Sheriff's Office

When deputies with the Broward Sheriff's Office got to the car, they said they saw the infant in the middle of the back seat in a carseat, but was not buckled in.

The baby also wasn't moving, investigators said, and they forced entry into the car. However, they quickly determined that the baby had only been sleeping.

Foster was arrested and is being charged with child neglect without bodily harm.

This is now the second time in a little more than a week that an incident like this occurred. Earlier in November, a Broward man and his girlfriend were accused of leaving his three stepchildren inside a Jeep while the couple gambled inside the casino.

Investigators said the children, who were as young as 1 year old, were in the Jeep with the windows rolled up and did not have access to food, water or a telephone.