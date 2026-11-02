Broward man, girlfriend accused of leaving his stepchildren in Jeep while gambling at Seminole Classic Casino

A Broward man and his girlfriend are accused of leaving his three stepchildren inside their Jeep while police say they were captured on surveillance video gambling inside the Seminole Classic Casino.

Terrence Wright and Lillian Munn were charged with child neglect without great bodily harm and leaving children unattended while in a motor vehicle.

Both appeared before a judge on Monday where Munn was held without bond because she was on probation, and bond for Wright was set at $22,500.

According to arrest affidavits, the incident occurred at Seminole Classic Casino Hollywood on State Road 7, just south of Griffin Road, and police reportedly discovered the children who were as young as 1 year old in the Jeep that had its windows up while it was 76 degrees outside.

The affidavits said officers felt heat "emitting from inside."According to the arrest affidavits, security was told that the vehicle was not running and the three children inside were conscious and sweating. It also said that responding officers saw beads of sweat on the children's faces.

Terrence Wright and Lillian Munn Broward Sheriff's Office

The report said that the children didn't have access to food, water or a telephone. The children were medically evaluated and were not harmed, according to the affidavits.

Police said that Munn said the Jeep had turned off, and she went inside the casino to find Wright to get the keys, but police said the pair was caught on surveillance video gambling.

The affidavits said the couple had been in a relationship for three years and "lived together as a family." The report said the stepfather was seen as a "father figure."CBS News Miami spoke with customers at the casino who said they were concerned about the allegations.

"Personally I know if I am going to the casino, my children are going to be home in bed," Aniyah Griffin said. "Why would you bring a child to a casino? If you are bring children to a casino have a designated person to stay with a child."

"That's crazy to leave a child in a car with no food or water. It is not something that a parent should be doing," Mark Hawk said.

"There is no way I would ever leave children in a car even if the engine was running," Jeffrey Smalls said. "As a parent that is not something I would do."