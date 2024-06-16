Watch CBS News
Incoming Florida Senate minority leader discusses needs to offset flood damage impacts

By Jim DeFede

/ CBS Miami

One-on-one with State Sen. Jason Pizzo | Facing South Florida
One-on-one with State Sen. Jason Pizzo | Facing South Florida 12:16

MIAMI — CBS News Miami's Jim DeFede talks to Democratic State Senator Jason Pizzo, the incoming minority leader, who represents the district where the greatest flood impacts were felt this week: coastal Miami-Dade and Broward Counties.

The two discuss, among other things, the inadequacy of the state flooding budget, resiliency, and an apparent state government disconnect when it comes to the needs to offset flood damage impacts in counties like Miami-Dade and Broward.

Guest: State Sen. Jason Pizzo/(D) South Florida/Incoming Minority Leader

