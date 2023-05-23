Immigration reform bill introduced by South Florida Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar, Democratic Texas Congresswoman

WASHINGTON -- U.S. Rep Maria Elvira Salazar on Tuesday introduced legislation that she said was a bi-partisan effort to reform immigration, a hot button issue that has taken on a new sense of urgency.

Speaking outside the U.S. Capitol, Salazar, a Republican from South Florida, said the measure will provide a way for immigrants already in the U.S. to become citizens while simultaneously increasing federal spending for border security.

Calling it the Dignity Act, Salazar said the legislation is co-sponsored by U.S. Rep Veronica Escobar, a Democrat from Texas, and represents an effort to overhaul the way immigrants are treated when arriving in the U.S.

"One Democrat (and) one Republican have decided to work on the most divisive issue in this country: Immigration," she said.

According to the federal lawmaker, the proposal calls for two prongs known as a seven-year "dignity" program and an optional five-year "redemption" program.

The major focus of the proposed legislation also calls for:

Halting illegal immigration by spending $25 billion to secure the border;

Providing a "dignified" alternative for undocumented immigrants already in the U.S. by allowing them to work legally in the country while striving for citizenship status. This would include making restitution payments to the country.

Expedites the processing of immigrants while ending the catch-and-release policies that have been in place.

Creating at least five humanitarian campuses to receive individuals and families arriving at the southern border for immediate processing.

