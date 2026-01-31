Dozens gather in downtown Miami as part of nationwide protest against ICE

People across the country took to the streets on Friday as part of a nationwide general strike protesting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

One of the demonstrations took place at the Torch of Friendship in downtown Miami, where the crowd grew from a handful of people at 7 p.m. to several dozen along Biscayne Boulevard.

Demonstrators held signs and chanted various messages, but they shared one demand: the abolishment of ICE.

A nationwide movement

"The people united will never be defeated. The people united will never be defeated," the crowd chanted.

"Only 30 days into 2026. There's already been at least eight killings by ICE, at least that we were aware of. Including outright American citizens being murdered by ICE agents in the streets," said Maria Franzblau, a member of the Democratic Socialists of America.

People held signs with messages such as "Abolish ICE," "In the Miami heat ICE will melt," and "No more deportations."

Valeria Ramirez said the issue affects communities more deeply than many realize.

"Every person detained by ICE affects me. It affects our community. Just living in this country, living in this city, everybody should be affected," Ramirez said.

Many demonstrators said they were protesting in response to recent actions by ICE agents in Minneapolis.

For Arianna Betancourt, the issue is personal. She said her family was directly affected after her father was detained and taken to a facility known as "Alligator Alcatraz."

"The lack of due process, the lack of communication, and just the inhumane treatment overall. Everything I am experiencing is a reflection of the fear of what my dad is facing in that tent," Betancourt said.

Since her father's detainment, Betancourt has traveled across the country to participate in demonstrations, including spending the past week in Minneapolis.

"I know that it's terrible, but I saw that people were coming together. That there was solidarity. There was community. That there was love above all," she said.

Many people at the demonstration said the turnout reflected not only the change they are pushing for, but also a sense of hope.