Ian's heavy rains, king tides could mean potential double whammy

HOLLYWOOD - The pumps are ready in Hollywood as we prepare for a potential double whammy - heavy rain from feeder bands from Ian during king tides.

"At this point, we're expecting 2.7, 2.8 feet with that and rain mixed in together it usually causes a little havoc trying to keep that as minimum as possible," said Anthony Marucci from the Stormwater Department in Hollywood.

In Fort Lauderdale, Brad Tuckman deals with the effects of king tides when he's driving through his Las Olas neighborhood.

He's keeping his eye to the sky knowing feeder bands from Ian will be moving through bringing rain with it.

"It comes down to timing. King tides happen twice a day. We're still gambling when the storm hits and what it looks like afterwards," Tuckman said.

Experts explain wind on the coast is already causing higher tidal levels. "The immediate concern is if we get significant rain during the peak tides and if the wind from the storm event impacts in a way that exacerbates the high tide," said

Dr. Nancy Gassman. She is the assistant Public Works Director for the city of Fort Lauderdale.

She explains heavy rain during the peak of King Tide can cause water to drain slowly leaving street flooding behind.

"If we have a tropical rain event or significant rain event that occurs at the same time as the incoming tide, that will often cause additional flooding in the roadways because that fresh water from the rainfall just can't get out of the system," Dr. Gassman explained.

She said water will drain more quickly as we hit low tide. King Tides are expected through Friday, along with October 6-12, October 24-30, November 6-9 and November 23-27.