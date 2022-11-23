Ian insured Florida losses top $10.27 billion

MIAMI - Continuing to steadily increase, the estimated insured losses from Hurricane Ian have topped $10.27 billion in Florida.

The state's Office of Insurance Regulation said that as of Tuesday, estimated insured losses were $10,271,655,453, up from $9,626,397,208 last week and $8.7 billion two weeks earlier.

The data showed that 640,496 claims had been filed, including 443,658 that involved residential property. Other types of claims involved such things as commercial property and auto damage. More than 50 percent of claims had been closed, with 214,711 closed with payments made and 121,665 closed without payments.

The Category 4 Ian hit Southwest Florida on September 28th before crossing the state.

As of Tuesday, Lee County had the largest number of claims, 229,259, followed by Charlotte County, with 96,793 claims, and Sarasota County, with 65,633 claims.

Meanwhile, the Office of Insurance Regulation reported that estimated insured losses from Hurricane Nicole, which hit the East Coast on November 10th, had reached $132.4 million as of Monday. The Category 1 storm had led to 14,389 claims, with the largest number, 1,987, in Brevard County. As of Monday, Orange County had 1,723 claims from Nicole, while Volusia County had 1,593.