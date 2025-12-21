Downed power lines close off portion of I-95 near Downtown Miami, Florida Highway Patrol says

A portion of Interstate 95 is completely closed off after power lines fell onto the highway near Downtown Miami on Sunday, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

According to FHP, a full closure of I-95 is currently in effect due to downed power lines that fell onto the road, closing down north- and southbound traffic between U.S. Highway 1 and Southwest 8th Street.

Though the cause of the downed power lines is unknown at this time, FHP told CBS News Miami that it anticipates the repairs to take approximately two hours.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.