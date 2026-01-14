Eastbound lanes of I-75 closed in Weston due to crash involving tractor-trailer

A crash forced the closure of eastbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Weston in Broward County, according to officials.

The closure was reported on I-75 eastbound at Glades Parkway in Broward County.

"This is not going to be a smooth ride by any means getting out of Weston this morning," CBS News Miami's Austin Carter said.

Heavy delays are now building, and that's going to impact the Wednesday morning commute.

Thick fog has also been reported westbound on I-75 past U.S. 27.

No other information was released.