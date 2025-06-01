A couple, new to South Florida, get ready to withstand their first hurricane season

People new to Florida are getting ready for their first hurricane season

The 2025 hurricane season is now underway. With an average of more than 1,200 people moving to Florida each day, many will be experiencing their first season in the state.

Two of those people are Joe Rosen and Darlene Turner.

The couple got married and moved to West Palm Beach at the end of 2024. From picking mangoes in their backyard to taking their pup to the dog park, they are soaking it all in.

Rosen is from Canada, and Turner is from Vermont.

"I mean, sure, we have to batten down the hatches, and we've got to gather anything that can be thrown around that's outdoors. That I know," said Rosen.

The couple said they've heard a lot about hurricanes from their neighbors.

"They really said they can be really bad, sometimes they're not so bad," said Turner.

She and Rosen said the best advice they received was on how to prepare for the hurricane season.

"Some people say they get generators. Make sure you've got canned food and bottled water, and a transistor radio," Rosen said. "So we're going to have to get all of that."

The couple said they have some food and bottled water, but will be getting more.

They also plan to pay extra attention to the news this season to make sure they are aware and informed. If a storm is headed this way, the couple plans to shore up their home and stay put, unless they're told to evacuate.

The two said that as they get ready for the season, they hope it will be calm in South Florida.

"I'm going to do a lot of praying come hurricane season," said Rosen.