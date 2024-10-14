Caravan to help minority, underserved Gulf Coast communities after Hurricane Milton

MIAMI GARDENS – A semi truck loaded with supplies will leave South Florida Monday morning and head to the Gulf Coast to help the area devastated by Hurricane Milton.

They will leave Norwood Park and head to St. Petersburg in hopes of helping minority and underserved communities.

The effort was put together by City of Miami Gardens leaders and state Rep. Ashley Grant.

For three days, city leaders have asked members of the community to drop off items, and the community came through.

On Sunday, a steady stream of cars were lined up with people ready to give.

Items from water to diapers to toiletry items and food were dropped off for people who are now dealing with no electricity and are recovering from the hurricane and floods.

"It could be us and it has been us," Talya Mason said. "So I have to give. I have a service heart. My pastor asks and we're giving."

"It's just so important to be able to give back, not just to, you know, our backyard but to anybody that's in need," said Stephanie Ragin-Prophete. "You know, it's, it's just important to be able to give back to others."

Miami Gardens Mayor Rodney Harris spoke about helping others.

"These are our neighbors that's only a couple of 100 miles away from us on the west coast," he said. "And we wanted to make sure that we do something for them. Two years ago when we had that hurricane (Ian) and it devastated Fort Myers, we filled up trucks and took it over there and so why not do the same thing now with Hurricane Milton."

The organizers said they were able to respond after communities in Fort Myers cried out saying they weren't getting help.

This time city officials said they're being pro active.

After the items are dropped off the truck will return home.

.