Global Empowerment Mission prepares emergency supplies for countries impacted by Hurricane Melissa

As countries in the Caribbean are going to face the brunt of Hurricane Melissa, South Florida organizations are doing what they can to help.

In Doral, the Global Empowerment Mission (GEM) is currently preparing to ship hundreds of boxes to those in need.

Responding to natural disasters is GEM's specialty, and the nonprofit already has at least 2,000 boxes with food, water and toiletries packed and ready to go. But, staff members tell CBS News Miami that they're going to stock about 3,000 more.

Inside the boxes are items like soup, oats, snacks, water and canned protein — totalling about 10,000 calories of food — as well as toothbrushes, socks, toothpaste and soap. The boxes even include small makeup kits for women.

GEM staff members told CBS News Miami that they want to send over items that can make those impacted feel a sense of normalcy during a disaster.

"The big thing for them is they want to feel like themselves, right? And when you're out of place from not being in your home, it's a totally different world for you after the shell shock of disaster," said Billy Richardson, GEM's director of U.S. warehouseing.

GEM has already sent some team members to Jamaica to prepare before Melissa makes landfall. The organization is still accepting donations — to find out how you can help, visit globalempowermentmission.org.