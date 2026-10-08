AG Uthmeier activates state's price gouging hotline as Hurricane Isaias approaches Florida

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier announced that the state has started to accept price gouging complaints now that Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency due to a strengthening Hurricane Isaias in the Gulf.

Florida state law prohibits an "unconscionable increase" in the price of essential commodities, like gas, as a direct result of a declared state of emergency due to a hurricane or other natural disaster.

Uthmeier is asking anyone who sees or suspects price gouging to report it.

What constitutes an essential commodity may change depending on the length and nature of the state of emergency, but could include supplies necessary for storm events like food, water, gas, ice, lodging, lumber and other services like tree removal, water remediation and roof service repairs.

DeSantis declared state of emergency in 25 counties ahead of Isaias

Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency earlier this week for 25 counties as Hurricane Isaias threatens to bring heavy rain, strong winds and flooding to parts of the state by Friday.

DeSantis signed the executive order Tuesday night, allowing state agencies to position resources ahead of potential impacts across the Panhandle and Big Bend regions.

The state of emergency covers Baker, Bay, Calhoun, Columbia, Dixie, Escambia, Franklin, Gadsden, Gilchrist, Gulf, Hamilton, Holmes, Jackson, Jefferson, Lafayette, Leon, Liberty, Madison, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, Suwannee, Taylor, Walton, Wakulla and Washington counties.

South Florida sends first responders to Panhandle to help

On Thursday morning, members of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue's Urban Search and Rescue Florida Task Force One and Miami Fire Rescue Task Force Two packed up essential equipment and gear to offer assistance before, during and after the hurricane.

"We start preparing days in advance," Florida Task Force One Capt. German Leal told CBS News Miami. "We have a big supply and equipment. We have a medical doctor. We have four medical specialists. We have K-9s. We have 88 members total."

Members of Florida Task Force Two are also headed to the Florida Panhandle to help where it can.

Residents along the Panhandle have been busy preparing for the incoming hurricane by stocking up on supplies like food, water and sand.

Some residents are also included in mandatory evacuations.