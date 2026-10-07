Florida prepares for Tropical Storm Isaias as DeSantis declares state of emergency in 25 counties

Florida is ramping up preparations for Tropical Storm Isaias, with Gov. Ron DeSantis declaring a state of emergency for 25 counties as the system threatens to bring heavy rain, strong winds and flooding to parts of the state later this week.

DeSantis signed the executive order Tuesday night, allowing state agencies to position resources ahead of potential impacts across the Panhandle and Big Bend regions.

Isaias, which developed from Tropical Depression Nine on Wednesday morning, is expected to strengthen into a hurricane before approaching the northern Gulf Coast on Friday.

"Today, I signed an Executive Order issuing a state of emergency ahead of potential impacts from Tropical Depression 9," DeSantis said in a press release Tuesday. "This order will allow the Florida Division of Emergency Management to stage critical preparedness resources and ensure Florida is ready to respond."

DeSantis urged Floridians to review their disaster plans and make sure their hurricane supply kits are stocked.

Tropical Storm Isaias expected to become a hurricane

Isaias is expected to pass north of Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula on Thursday before approaching the U.S. Gulf Coast on Friday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The NHC expects Isaias to rapidly strengthen and become a hurricane before reaching the northern Gulf Coast.

If Isaias reaches hurricane strength, it would become the first Atlantic hurricane of the 2026 season. It is already the ninth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, which ends Nov. 30.

Isaias is also expected to bring moderate to heavy rainfall to the Gulf Coast and Southeast into the weekend and early next week. Between 3 and 6 inches of rain are forecast from southeastern Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle, with isolated totals of up to 10 inches possible.

Heavy rainfall, strong winds, coastal flooding and isolated tornadoes are among the potential threats to North Florida. Additional rain could also further saturate soils and increase the risk of flash flooding following recent significant rainfall in the state.

Florida stages emergency resources

The Florida State Emergency Response Team is mobilizing resources ahead of the storm, with supplies being strategically staged in Tallahassee and the Santa Rosa area for rapid deployment if needed, DeSantis said.

The resources include generators, fuel, flood barriers, pallets of bottled water, shelf-stable meals, flood buckets, tarps, Tiger Dams and sandbags.

Which Florida counties are under the state of emergency?

The state of emergency covers Baker, Bay, Calhoun, Columbia, Dixie, Escambia, Franklin, Gadsden, Gilchrist, Gulf, Hamilton, Holmes, Jackson, Jefferson, Lafayette, Leon, Liberty, Madison, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, Suwannee, Taylor, Walton, Wakulla and Washington counties.

State officials are urging residents to continue monitoring the storm and prepare for possible impacts as the forecast becomes clearer.