Hurricane Helene forces some Florida airports to suspend operations. Here is how flights are being impacted by the storm

MIAMI — As Hurricane Helene intensifies, airports across the state are taking the necessary precautions to ensure travelers fly safely and get to their destinations promptly.

With the storm expected to make landfall on Thursday evening, flights in and out of Florida airports have already been experiencing delays and cancellations.

Here are the latest actions Florida airports are taking and the number of cancellations and delays each of them are experiencing.

Tampa International Airport (TPA)

Tampa International Airport shared on X that it suspended all operations early Thursday morning due to Hurricane Helene, stating that it will reopen "when safe to do so."

🚨🚨🚨 TPA is suspending flight operations at 2 a.m. Thursday 🚨🚨 🚨



The Airport is not a shelter.



Click here for a list of shelters and other County resources: https://t.co/yOIqJmsgiq — Tampa International Airport ✈️ (@FlyTPA) September 26, 2024

TPA also reminded people that the airport is not a shelter and shared the Hillsborough County emergency shelters list for those seeking protection from the storm.

As of 11 a.m. Thursday, TPA is experiencing 422 cancellations and 13 delays.

St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE)

St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport shared on X that it had closed its terminal after the last arrival flight on Wednesday night and remains closed as of Thursday.

Flights operating Wednesday 9/25 as scheduled. Airport terminal closing after last flight arrival Wednesday and remain closed Thursday 9/26 . PIE plans to reopen Friday morning. Contact airlines for flight info https://t.co/nGpLkez9j1. Airport terminal is not a public shelter. — St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (@iflypie) September 25, 2024

PIE plans to reopen on Friday morning, stating that travelers must contact their airlines for flight information. The airport also reiterated that it is not a shelter for storm protection.

As of 11 a.m. Thursday, PIE is experiencing 48 cancellations and 0 delays.

Tallahassee International Airport (TLH)

Tallahassee International Airport shared on X that operations were suspended Thursday and will resume "as soon as it is safe to do so."

Operations at Tallahassee International Airport will be suspended Thursday, Sept 26, and will resume as soon as it is safe to do so. For more City of Tallahassee updates, visit https://t.co/Cxr3icByaZ pic.twitter.com/VQWwNzOm6c — Tallahassee International Airport (@TLHAirport) September 25, 2024

TLH also stated that it will continue to post updates on social media and the City of Tallahassee's website.

As of 11 a.m. Thursday, TLH is experiencing 38 cancellations and 1 delay.

Jacksonville International Airport (JAX)

Jacksonville International Airport shared on X that it is open and operational; however, some flights are experiencing cancellations.

The airport is open and operational, however some flights are canceled. Check flight status with your airline for the most up-to-date information about your travel today. #helene pic.twitter.com/oNj7EZBy3k — JAXairport (@JAXairport) September 26, 2024

JAX advised travelers to contact their airlines to get the status of their flights.

As of 11 a.m. Thursday, JAX is experiencing 29 cancellations and 13 delays.

Orlando International Airport (MCO)

Orlando International Airport shared on X that it remains open and operational as the airport prepares for and monitors Hurricane Helene.

Operational Update - Hurricane #Helene

Our airport remains open and operational. We're currently making preparations ahead of Hurricane Helene & will continue to monitor the storm. Please check with your airline directly for updates regarding your flight.https://t.co/qaAAWSeMPO https://t.co/0pSi1JxyTW — Orlando International Airport (@MCO) September 25, 2024

MCO also advises travelers to contact their airlines for flight statuses.

As of 11 a.m. Thursday, MCO is experiencing 84 delays and 64 cancellations.

Palm Beach International Airport (PBI)

Palm Beach International Airport remains open and operational, but according to its arrivals and departures lists on its official website, there are some delays and cancellations.

As of 11 a.m. Thursday, PBI is experiencing 16 delays and 2 cancellations.

Miami International Airport (MIA)

Miami International Airport shared on X that it is open and that the airport is "committed to ensuring your travel plans go smoothly" as it continues monitoring Hurricane Helene, which is expected to cause some delays and cancellations.

⚠️ #WeatherAdvisory (09/26/24) ⚠️

MIA is open, and we’re committed to ensuring your travel plans go smoothly. Due to potential severe weather as a result of Hurricane #Helene there may be some cancellations and delays.

If you’re traveling, please check with your airline for the… pic.twitter.com/PEjhjIUglt — Miami Int'l Airport (@iflymia) September 26, 2024

MIA also advises travelers to check with their airlines for the latest flight information.

As of 11 a.m. Thursday, MIA is experiencing 121 delays and 82 cancellations.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL)

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport shared on X that it is also open and operational as it continues monitoring Hurricane Helene.

#WeatherAlert #2: We continue to monitor #HurricaneHelene as it moves closer to Florida's Panhandle. While @BrowardCounty is not in the storm's direct path, we could see some bad weather here. #FLL is open and operational, but if you're traveling today, check with your airline… pic.twitter.com/hffJsUt5Kt — Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Int'l Airport (FLL) (@FLLFlyer) September 26, 2024

However, travelers should contact their airlines for the latest flight information as bad weather in Broward County and in other parts of Florida due to the storm could cause cancellations and delays.

As of 11 a.m. Thursday, FLL is experiencing 40 delays and 40 cancellations.