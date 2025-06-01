Watch CBS News
How the National Hurricane Center uses artificial intelligence to create more accurate forecasts

By Shane Hinton

/ CBS Miami

While the term "artificial intelligence" seems to be everywhere recently, the National Hurricane Center has been using it for the past couple of years to help create more accurate hurricane forecasts.

More specifically, AI is helping to adjust the various biases in the forecast model.

All forecast models have some kind of bias, so AI is being used to help correct them to give forecasters a more accurate idea of where a tropical system might go. This is achieved by using historical data from previous storms, which could either have similar elements to the one being forecast or a similar location in the Atlantic or Pacific basins.

Additionally, AI can also be used to help analyze systems that are too far from land for hurricane hunters.

While artificial intelligence is an important tool that forecasters can use, it won't be able to replace the need for meteorologists at the National Hurricane Center.

