Hurricane Fiona lashing Dominican Republic with heavy rain, high winds

MIAMI - Hurricane Fiona made landfall Monday around 3:30 a.m. along the eastern coast of the Dominican Republic near Boca de Yuma with maximum sustained winds of 90 miles per hour.

As of the 5 a.m. advisory, Hurricane Fiona was moving to the northwest at 8 miles per hour. Hurricane conditions are spreading across portions of the Dominican Republic. Heavy rain and catastrophic flooding continue across much of Puerto Rico.

Fiona is forecast to move northwest and become a Category 2 before it moves near or over parts of the Turks and Caicos. Fiona is then expected to strengthen into a major Category 3 Hurricane by midweek as it moves north and then northeastward towards or near Bermuda.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for the coast of the Dominican Republic from Cabo Caucedo to Cabo Frances Viejo and Turks and Caicos. A Hurricane Watch is in effect for the north coast of the Dominican Republic from Cabo Frances Viejo westward to Puerto Plata.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Puerto Rico, the north coast of the Dominican Republic from Cabo Frances Viejo westward to Puerto Plata and the SE Bahamas. A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for the South coast of the Dominican Republic west of Cabo Caucedo to Barahona.