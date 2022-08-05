Humane Society of Broward overwhelmed by adoption applications for rescued beagles
FORT LAUDERDALE - Lots of South Floridians are ready to open their hearts and homes after more than three dozen rescued dogs arrived at the Humane Society of Broward County.
The 40-plus beagles were removed from a mass breeding facility in Virginia which was riddled with animal welfare concerns. The dogs will be put up for adoption once they are checked out and given a clean bill of health.
Cherie Wachter, VP of marketing for the shelter, said they have received more than a thousand applications for the dogs, and no further applications are being accepted. She said they are reviewing the applications and appointments are being set up for next week.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.