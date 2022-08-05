Watch CBS News
Humane Society of Broward overwhelmed by adoption applications for rescued beagles

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Rescued beagles arrive at Humane Society of Broward
Rescued beagles arrive at Humane Society of Broward 00:32

FORT LAUDERDALE - Lots of South Floridians are ready to open their hearts and homes after more than three dozen rescued dogs arrived at the Humane Society of Broward County.

The 40-plus beagles were removed from a mass breeding facility in Virginia which was riddled with animal welfare concerns. The dogs will be put up for adoption once they are checked out and given a clean bill of health.

Cherie Wachter, VP of marketing for the shelter, said they have received more than a thousand applications for the dogs, and no further applications are being accepted. She said they are reviewing the applications and appointments are being set up for next week. 

First published on August 5, 2022 / 9:59 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

