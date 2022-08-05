Humane Society of Broward overwhelmed by adoption applications for rescued beagles

FORT LAUDERDALE - Lots of South Floridians are ready to open their hearts and homes after more than three dozen rescued dogs arrived at the Humane Society of Broward County.

The 40-plus beagles were removed from a mass breeding facility in Virginia which was riddled with animal welfare concerns. The dogs will be put up for adoption once they are checked out and given a clean bill of health.

Cherie Wachter, VP of marketing for the shelter, said they have received more than a thousand applications for the dogs, and no further applications are being accepted. She said they are reviewing the applications and appointments are being set up for next week.